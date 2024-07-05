From Silverstone to SW19 – an armchair guide to this weekend’s sport on TV

From England’s quest for Euro 2024 glory to grand slam tennis at Wimbledon, a feast of live sporting action comes thick and fast this weekend.

The battle for the Formula One title continues with the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, where home favourite Lando Norris will resume his fiery rivalry with world champion Max Verstappen.

There are also a number of mouth-watering rugby union fixtures, with England taking on New Zealand in Dunedin, Wales facing Australia, Ireland meeting South Africa and Scotland up against Canada.

So sit back and relax with the remote as the PA news agency provides the essential guide of what to watch and where to catch all of the action.

Saturday

RUGBY UNION

New Zealand v England – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action 0730; Australia v Wales – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action 1030; South Africa v Ireland – Sky Sports Action 1530 and Sky Sports Main Event 1600; Argentina v France – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action 2000; Canada v Scotland – TNT Sports 1 2200.

A full day of oval-ball action kicks off early on Saturday as England, buoyed by a comprehensive victory over Japan, take on a New Zealand side beginning a new era under former flanker Scott Robertson

The All Blacks have not played a game since losing the World Cup final last October, while a host of key players are no longer available.

Familiar head coaching faces will then battle it out in Sydney when New Zealanders Joe Schmidt and Warren Gatland come face to face as Australia host Wales, before Ireland tackle world champions South Africa in Pretoria and Scotland wrap up the day’s action against Canada in Ottawa.

TENNIS

Wimbledon – BBC Two 1100 and BBC One 1220

Andy Murray and Jamie Murray following their loss in the men’s doubles at Wimbledon (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Andy Murray’s final Wimbledon appearance may have started with an emotional doubles defeat alongside brother Jamie, but the two-time singles champion still has the mixed doubles with Emma Raducanu to come.

There is also home interest in the men’s and women’s singles on Saturday as Harriet Dart faces Xinyu Wang and Cameron Norrie takes on Alexander Zverev in the third round after winning all-British clashes with Katie Boulter and Jack Draper respectively.

Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek are also back in action, Djokovic having been taken to four sets by Britain’s Jacob Fearnley in round two.

SOCCER

Euro 2024 quarter-finals: England v Switzerland – BBC One 1600; Netherlands v Turkey – ITV 1900

England’s Harry Kane (left) celebrates with Jude Bellingham after scoring their side’s second goal against Slovakia in the last 16 of Euro 2024 (Bradley Collyer/PA)

England have failed to impress in any of their four games to date, while Switzerland have looked a well-organised and cohesive outfit who cruised past defending champions Italy in the last 16.

Neither side have conceded more than one goal in any game in Germany and another nail-biting contest – penalties anyone? – would come as no surprise.

A more free-flowing game between the Netherlands and Turkey could then be on the cards and will complete the semi-final line-up.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

FORMULA ONE: British Grand Prix, Third practice – Sky Sports F1 1115 and Channel 4 1125; Qualifying – Channel 4 1400 and Sky Sports F1 1415.

CYCLING: Tour de France, Stage eight – Eurosport 1 1130 and ITV4 1200.

GOLF: PGA Tour, John Deere Classic – Sky Sports Golf 1700 and Sky Sports Main Event 1800; DP World Tour, BMW International Open – Sky Sports Golf 1230.

CRICKET: England Women v New Zealand Women, T20 International – Sky Sports Cricket 1400

SUNDAY

TENNIS

Wimbledon – BBC Two 1100 and BBC One 1230 & 1830.

Emma Raducanu was in impressive form during her second round win at Wimbledon (Zac Goodwin/PA)

With the middle Sunday no longer a rest day at Wimbledon, action in the third grand slam of the year will continue in the leafy surroundings of SW19.

Emma Raducanu and Sonay Kartal will hope to still be flying the British flag in fourth-round action in the women’s singles.

Former US Open champion Raducanu looked close to her best as she thoroughly outplayed Elise Mertens in the second round, losing just three games in the process.

FORMULA ONE

British Grand Prix, Race – Sky Sports F1 and Channel 4 1330.

Following Saturday’s battle for pole position, Sunday sees an eagerly-anticipated British Grand Prix get under way at Silverstone.

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris collided while fighting for the lead in the Austrian Grand Prix last weekend, with world champion Verstappen recovering to finish fifth while the damage caused to his McLaren forced Norris to retire.

Verstappen said he and good friend Norris have since “agreed with 99 per cent of everything” when discussing the incident, but all eyes will be on the pair once more if they find themselves battling for track position.

CYCLING

Tour de France, Stage nine – Eurosport 1 1200 and ITV4 1215.

Sir Mark Cavendish crosses the finish line to win a record 35th Tour de France stage in Saint-Vulbas (Daniel Cole/AP)

Sir Mark Cavendish achieved his goal of a record-breaking 35th career Tour de France stage win on Wednesday, but there is plenty more action to come before the race concludes outside of Paris for the first time since 1905 due to a clash with the Olympics.

The first of two individual time trials on Friday could shake up the general classification, although at 25.3km it is short enough to likely limit any potential damage to race favourite Tadej Pogacar.

Stage nine on Sunday features 14 gravel sections totalling 32km heading in and out of Troyes, with punctures, mechanical issues and falls all likely to come into play.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

CRICKET: Vitality Blast, Somerset v Gloucestershire – Sky Sports Cricket 1425.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Super League, Salford Red Devils v Hull FC – Sky Sports Action 1455.

GOLF: PGA Tour, John Deere Classic – Sky Sports Golf 1700 and Sky Sports Main Event 1800; DP World Tour, BMW International Open – Sky Sports Golf 1200.