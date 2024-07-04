Andy Murray reaction: Tennis stars pay tribute after Wimbledon ceremony
The Scot was honoured with a ceremony on Centre Court as he prepares for retirement.
Andy Murray was hailed by his rivals and compatriots after an emotional Wimbledon tribute.
Sue Barker returned to BBC duty for a ceremony on Centre Court that featured a montage of the Scot’s most memorable moments before he talked through his career to cheers, laughter and tears.
Murray is hugely popular within the sport, and here the PA news agency picks out some online tributes.