On this day in 2011: Novak Djokovic wins first Wimbledon title

Novak Djokovic won his first Wimbledon title with a stunning victory over Rafael Nadal on this day in 2011.

Djokovic triumphed 6-4 6-1 1-6 6-3 to end Nadal’s reign as Wimbledon men’s champion and become the first Serbian to win the crown.

“It’s really hard to describe this with any words except as the best day of my life, the most special day of my life,” said Djokovic, who was so overcome with emotion that he knelt down and ate some of the Centre Court grass.

Novak Djokovic celebrates defeating Rafael Nadal to become Wimbledon’s men’s champion in 2011 (Anthony Devlin/PA)

“This is my favourite tournament, the tournament I always dreamed of winning, the first tournament I ever watched in my life.

“I think I’m still sleeping, I’m still having my dream.

“I think I played probably my best match on the grass courts ever.”

Novak Djokovic (left) and Rafael Nadal (right) pictured at the end of their 2011 men’s singles final at Wimbledon (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Djokovic, who overtook Nadal as world number one with victory, overcame a slightly edgy start to take a stranglehold on proceedings.

He won his first break point of the day at 5-4 and dominated the second set before defending champion Nadal fought back in the third.

But it was a false dawn for the Spaniard as Djokovic broke at 4-3 and held serve to take the title.

Djokovic has gone on to win Wimbledon a further six times in 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022 as part of his record 24 grand slam men’s singles titles.