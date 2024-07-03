Merih Demiral and Mert Gunok send Turkey into Euro 2024 quarter-finals

Mert Gunok’s injury-time wonder save sealed Turkey’s place in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals after a breathless 2-1 win over Austria in Leipzig.

Two goals from defender Merih Demiral had put his side well in command before Michael Gregoritsch reduced the deficit on the hour mark to set up a frantic finale.

Christoph Baumgartner’s late header deep into added time looked to have sent the tie into extra-time but Gunok somehow palmed away his effort to spark jubilant celebrations in the Turkish ranks.

Demiral’s opener with just 57 seconds on the clock paved the way for a frantic first quarter of an hour in which both sides had plenty of chances to seize control of the game.

The Al-Ahli player slammed a deflected corner from the superb Arda Guler into the roof of the net but Austria had a quick chance to level through Baumgartner, who was denied by Gunok for the first time on the night.

Baumgartner and Philipp Lienhart came close again for the Austrians, but Turkey were proving a persistent danger from set-plays and Demiral came close to adding a second when he headed over the bar from six yards.

Austria responded well after the interval with Gregoritsch shooting wide then the mercurial Marko Arnautovic forcing another strong stop from the busy Gunok.

But just when Austria looked to be getting a grip on proceedings they were hit against the run of play, with Guler once again the provider to set up Demiral who powered his second past Patrick Pentz.

Austria rallied and Gregoritsch gave his side hope when he converted after Sabitzer’s cross from the right was deflected into his path.

Baumgartner missed a series of half-chances and Austria’s urgency almost cost them when Baris Alper Yilmaz burst clear and drove a late effort at Pentz – before Gunok stepped in to seal Turkey’s trip to Berlin to face the Netherlands.