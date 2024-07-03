Jack Rowell’s ‘enormous’ contribution to English rugby praised after death at 87

Steve Borthwick has led tributes to former England and Bath head coach Jack Rowell following his death at the age of 87.

Rowell coached England from 1994 to 1997, overseeing 21 victories in 29 Tests and a World Cup semi-final appearance against New Zealand in Cape Town when Jonah Lomu scored four tries as the All Blacks ran riot.

Players like Will Carling, Jeremy Guscott and Rob Andrew all flourished under Rowell’s leadership, with England winning Five Nations Grand Slams in 1995 and 1996.

Rowell was appointed by the Rugby Football Union following an outstanding 16-year coaching career with Bath.

He transformed the west country club into giants of the English domestic game, with Bath winning five league titles and the knockout cup eight times under his direction.

In a statement, Bath said: “It is with deep sadness that we learned of the passing of former Bath Rugby head coach and club president Jack Rowell on Monday 1 July.

“Jack Rowell, all 6ft 7in of him, was a towering figure in the history of Bath and English rugby, a unique character who will never be equalled for his extraordinary achievements as a visionary, astute strategist and inspirational coach.

“From his arrival in the summer of 1978 to his departure at the end of yet another trophy-laden season in 1994 to coach England, Jack had set about creating and sustaining an unstoppable force in domestic rugby.

“On behalf of everyone at Bath Rugby, we extend our deepest condolences to Jack’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Jack.”

Rowell returned to the Recreation Ground as director of rugby in 2002, where current England head coach and former Bath captain Borthwick worked with him.

“We are saddened to hear the passing of Jack Rowell and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends,” Borthwick told www.englandrugby.com.

“As a player at Bath, I had the privilege of working with him when he was director of rugby.

“He left a huge impression on me, not only as someone with incredible rugby knowledge, but also a fantastic man.

“His contribution to English rugby was enormous, and he will be sorely missed.”