Katie Boulter beats Tatjana Maria to set up a battle of Britain with Harriet Dart

Katie Boulter recovered from a poor start to beat former Wimbledon semi-finalist Tatjana Maria in straight sets and set up an all-British second-round tie with Harriet Dart.

Boulter, seeded for the first time at the Championships, was 4-1 down inside quarter of an hour on Court Three, but showed trademark gutsiness to fight back and edge the opener on a tie-break.

Breaks were traded at the start of the second before Boulter decisively claimed another in the 12th game to earn a 7-6 (6) 7-5 victory in two hours and seven minutes.

Home favourite Boulter had backed herself to embrace the pressure of being British number one and the 32nd seed at the All England Club, but was broken immediately.

Experienced grass-court specialist Maria won 10 points in a row early in the first set and after 13 minutes it was 4-1 to the German.

It was a far from ideal start from Boulter, fresh from another victory in Nottingham and a run to the last eight in Eastbourne and with grandfather Brian among those in the crowd watching.

A lengthy sixth game built up Boulter’s confidence before a number of booming forehands landed to get the break back.

Katie Boulter roars in celebration (Goodwin/PA)

The clash of styles with Boulter’s power versus Maria’s deft touches produced several break point chances, but the opener went to a tie-break, which the 27-year-old from Leicestershire clinched in 56 minutes.

Maria, a surprise semi-finalist in SW19 two years ago, immediately broke at the start of the second.

However, Boulter, with boyfriend Alex De Minaur now in attendance after his first-round win, hit back with a break of her own before another tie-break appeared on the horizon.

The world number 29 had other ideas and a sweetly struck backhand winner on Boulter’s first match point sent her through to the last 16 with a seventh main-draw victory at Wimbledon.

Next up is British number two Dart, who lost a close encounter to Boulter in Nottingham last month.

“Playing a Brit in the UK on the grass is never an easy draw and I’m expecting an absolute battle,” Boulter said in her on-court interview.