Jack Draper provides the thrills after taking Andy Murray’s Centre Court spot

Jack Draper stepped into Andy Murray’s shoes at Wimbledon and immediately became embroiled in one of the Scot’s trademark late-night five-set marathons.

The new British number one’s match with Elias Ymer was upgraded to Centre Court following two-time champion Murray’s withdrawal from the singles.

Yet with the roof shutting and the clock clicking past 9pm, it could have easily been Murray serving up the late-night drama.

Jack Draper was involved in a first-round thriller (Mike Egerton/PA)

Draper had recovered from dropping the first set against the Swedish qualifier to lead 2-1.

But lapses in concentration allowed Ymer, ranked a lowly 205 in the world, to bring the match level with Draper angrily hitting his racket against the ground.

But Draper gathered himself, regained his composure and eventually came through 3-6 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-3 in three hours and 18 minutes.

It was a memorable way to secure a first win on Centre Court, and Draper told the crowd: “I really enjoyed it. You probably wanted Andy out here but you were stuck with me instead.”

Two weeks ago Draper overtook Cameron Norrie – whom he will face in the second round on Thursday – as Britain’s top-ranked male.

“What an honour, honestly, with all the number ones who came before me,” he added. “Tim (Henman), Andy, Cam. But I wouldn’t be here without Andy. What a competitor, what a champion. Thank you very much.”