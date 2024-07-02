‘Busby Babe’ Jeff Whitefoot dies aged 90

Former Manchester United player Jeff Whitefoot, one of the original ‘Busby Babes’, has died at the age of 90, the club have announced.

Whitefoot won the First Division title twice under Sir Matt Busby, in 1952 and 1956, before going on to enjoy FA Cup success with Nottingham Forest in 1959.

The England Under-23 wing-half became United’s youngest league debutant when given his opportunity, aged 16 years and 105 days, in April 1950.

He left the club for Second Division Grimsby after losing his place in the side in November 1957, three months before the Munich air disaster which killed eight of his United team-mates.

He returned to the top flight with Forest the following year and went on to make 285 appearances for the City Ground outfit before retiring in 1967. He later ran a greengrocer’s and then a pub.

A statement from United read: “There were few more perceptive and precise passers of a football in England than Jeff during the mid-1950s.

“May he rest in peace, with a special place in club folklore long since assured.”

Forest said in a statement: “Everyone at Nottingham Forest is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Jeff Whitefoot, at the age of 90.

“Jeff spent nine years at The City Ground between 1958 and 1967, and was the last surviving member of the side which famously lifted the FA Cup in 1959.”