The sporting weekend in pictures

Jude Bellingham and Molly Caudery took flight, Anthony Gordon was in the wars and Emma Raducanu showed her colours.

Published

England left it late to come from behind against Slovakia and India won the T20 World Cup on a dramatic weekend of sporting action.

Maia Bouchier led England’s cricketers to victory over New Zealand and Dina Asher-Smith and Molly Caudery were among the stars lighting up the UK Athletics Championships.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the best pictures from the weekend.

Jude Bellingham, centre, scores England’s equaliser against Slovakia with a bicycle kick
Jude Bellingham, centre, scores England’s equaliser against Slovakia (Adam Davy/PA)
Harry Kane, centre, celebrates with team-mates, from left, John Stones, Cole Palmer and Marc Guehi after scoring England’s winner against Slovakia
Harry Kane, centre, gets England’s winner (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Two female England fans hug and a man jumps on a bench in the background as the crowd at BOXPark Wembley celebrate Jude Bellingham's equaliser against Slovakia
England fans at BOXPARK Wembley celebrate Bellingham’s equaliser (Steven Paston/PA)
England’s Anthony Gordon during a press conference at Euro 2024 with grazes visible on his chin and nose
Anthony Gordon displays his wounds during a press conference after a bike crash during an England recovery session (Adam Davy/PA)
Denmark fans with their right arms raised diagonally in unison show their support during the Euro 2024 game against Germany
Denmark fans show their support during the Euro 2024 game against Germany (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Confetti falls as India players celebrate with the T20 World Cup trophy
India celebrate T20 World Cup success, beating South Africa by seven runs in Barbados (PA)
India's Rohit Sharma lays on his back with team-mates standing in a circle around him
Rohit Sharma soaks in India’s success (PA)
Emma Raducanu wears an England football shirt during a practice session at Wimbledon
Emma Raducanu shows her support for England’s footballers during a practice session at Wimbledon (John Walton/PA)
Andy Murray throws the ball up to serve during a practice set at Wimbledon
Andy Murray back on the practice court amid doubts over his Wimbledon participation (John Walton/PA)
Maia Bouchier celebrates her match-winning century against New Zealand in the second one-day international at New Road with Worcester Cathedral in the background
Maia Bouchier celebrates her match-winning century against New Zealand in the second one-day international at New Road (Nigel French/PA)
Dina Asher-Smith celebrates winning and setting a championship record in the Women’s 200m at the UK Athletics Championships and Olympic trials in Manchester
Dina Asher-Smith set a UK Championship record in the Women’s 200m at the Team GB Olympic trials in Manchester (David Davies/PA)
Declan Neary splashes his way through the water jump in the mens 3,000m steeplechase at the UK Athletics Championships and Olympic trials in Manchester
Declan Neary had a splashing time in the 3,000m steeplechase (David Davies/PA)
Motion blur surrounds Callum Wilkinson as he competes in the men's 10,000m walk at the UK Athletics Championships and Olympic trials in Manchester
Callum Wilkinson set a national record in the men’s 10,000m walk (David Davies/PA)
Ryan Moore rides Los Angeles, left, to Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby victory at The Curragh
Ryan Moore rode Los Angeles, left, to Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby victory at The Curragh (Damien Eagers/PA)
