Sonay Kartal lives her proudest day after earning first Wimbledon win

Sonay Kartal revelled in her proudest day after she made it a hat-trick of British female winners on day one of Wimbledon with a career-best victory over 29th seed Sorana Cirstea.

Kartal had dropped to 298 in the world after a difficult 12 months due to health problems and had to qualify for this year’s Championships.

A string of excellent displays at Roehampton last week booked Kartal’s place in the main draw and the British number nine backed it up with a superb 3-6 6-2 6-0 win over Cirstea on Monday to join Emma Raducanu and Lily Miyazaki in round two.

“I hadn’t known they won, that’s obviously super good for British tennis. It’s nice when you see your friends also winning,” Kartal reflected after a maiden Wimbledon victory at the third time of asking.

“Yeah, I’m super stoked with that one. I think last two years, having fallen short, I felt good this year coming through qualifying.

“I think it really helped with my performance. It gave me extra confidence having played the matches not that long ago at all. I think that really played a part in the win.

“My greatest and definitely my proudest (day). I think getting a first win at any slam, and to have it at Wimbledon makes it extra special.

“To have the people around me that I’ve spent my whole life since I was six playing with, they were here to experience that with me, I think that made it extra special.”

Kartal quickly found herself a break down on Court 15 against experienced Romanian Cirstea.

She saved the first two set points, but Cirstea claimed the opener in 38 minutes without facing a break point.

It was a different story in the second, with Kartal finally able to fashion opportunities on Cirstea’s serve in a decisive sixth game which went her way.

A forehand winner down the line by Kartal forced a decider, which started with a marathon 14-minute game.

Kartal eventually held and it wore down the resistance of world number 31 Cirstea, who was bageled after being broken three times in the final set.

Victory was sealed by Kartal with a superb return winner via her explosive forehand as she set up a second-round tie with Clara Burel on Wednesday and earned £93,000.

It represented a dramatic shift in fortunes after she had to deal with some “pretty serious” health problems, which restricted the 22-year-old to featuring in only two tournaments between September and April.

She added: “Yeah, I had a scary few months at the start of the year. I said I won’t disclose what it was, but it was health-related. I didn’t think I would be back potentially at all this year.

“It was tough sitting on the sidelines for a few months and watching your friends play, but I’ve got a great team around me. A doctor that when I thought I wouldn’t be back was completely determined, changed my mind that I would.

“I had full faith and fully believed she would get me back on the court. To be able to do that so soon and to go straight in the deep end, as well, something I’m super proud of.”