Andy Murray and Dan Evans confirmed for Paris 2024 doubles

Andy Murray’s place in the men’s doubles event at the Paris Olympics alongside Dan Evans has been confirmed.

The Scot’s singles spot for what is set to be the final tournament of his career was announced a couple of weeks ago, with Murray securing entry as a two-time former gold medallist and three-time grand slam champion.

But he and Evans were left waiting to see whether they would get into the doubles, which represents Murray’s best chance of a medal.

It will be a fifth Games for the 37-year-old, who picked up gold medals in singles in 2012 and 2016 as well as a silver medal in mixed doubles with Laura Robson in London.

Men’s doubles is the only event where a medal has so far eluded him, with Murray and Joe Salisbury desperately disappointed with a quarter-final exit in Tokyo three years ago.

Injury doubts surrounded both Murray and Evans when they retired from matches at Queen’s Club but Evans’ knee problem was not as serious as feared while Murray is fighting to be fit for Wimbledon following back surgery.

There will also be a fourth Olympic appearance for Heather Watson in the women’s doubles alongside debutante Katie Boulter, who is Britain’s only representative in the singles.

Jack Draper, Cameron Norrie and Evans will also compete in singles, while Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski will have high hopes of a medal in the men’s doubles.