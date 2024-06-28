Slovakia win would leave former Manchester United academy product ‘gobsmacked’

James Weir, a former team-mate of Luke Shaw and Jarrod Bowen who recently ended his playing career in Slovakia, will be “gobsmacked” if England lose Sunday’s last-16 Euro 2024 clash.

Gareth Southgate’s men are taking on the side ranked 45th in the world at the Veltins Arena as they look to kick on after an unconvincing group stage in Germany.

Sunday’s match will be of particular interest to former England youth international Weir, who retired in February at the age of 28 after finishing a second spell in Slovakia.

Eyebrows were raised when the Manchester United academy product initially moved there to join FK Pohronie in 2020, but it was a chance to kick-start an injury-impact career that he embraced.

“I loved it there. It’s a small town, completely different to England.

“We were just looking for how I can get back into playing football, get fit and I think the continental sort of game maybe suited my style a bit more. A bit more technical.

“The intensity is obviously not the same as England, the strength, conditioning, stuff like that, but they concentrate on the technical side of things.”

Weir went on to join MTK Budapest before last year returning to Slovakia with FC ViOn Zlate Moravce, giving him a better understanding than most of the threat posed on Sunday.

“I think they’ve always been pretty good defensively,” he said. “They had (Martin) Skrtel in the past.

“They’ve got Milan Skriniar now, who was from the same town where I was playing called Ziar nad Hronom. He’s a talisman for them.

Slovakia captain Milan Skriniar (right) will make life tough for England (Nick Potts/PA)

“Then David Strelec and Juraj Kucka who were at Slovan Bratislava. Good players, obviously good for that league.

“They’ll be well organised, have some tidy technical players, but if we’re on our game there shouldn’t be anything to worry about, really.”

Put to him there was similar confidence before England defeat to Iceland eight years ago, the former Hull, Wigan and Bolton midfielder said: “I will be gobsmacked, put it that way.”

None of Weir’s former team-mates in Slovakia will be playing in this weekend’s last-16 meeting but there are some familiar faces in the Three Lions camp.

Manchester United Under-21s captain James Weir holds the U21 Premier League trophy at Old Trafford in 2016 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Weir came through the Old Trafford ranks with Dean Henderson, was part of the same United squad as Shaw and played alongside Bowen at Hull.

The former midfielder also featured in the same England Under-19s match as Jordan Pickford and John Stones against Finland in 2012.

“Jarrod and Luke Shaw obviously I know better than them. Deano I probably know best.

Luke Shaw is closing in on a return to fitness (Adam Davy/PA)

“I think Luke Shaw on his day is one of the best left-backs in the world.

“I’m not Gareth Southgate but I can’t see him chucking him in when he’s not played since February, but I love him.

“Jarrod is an unbelievable finisher. He kind of reminds me of Mo Salah a bit. He’s not like perfection, but he’s quite raw, and just, you know, a great finisher.”

Watching his former team-mates this weekend may add to a feeling of “what could have been” was it not for injury, but Weir retired without any regrets and is enjoying his new life as a travel operator.

“The reason to move away from professional football was mainly injury. I just thought it’s time to go into something new.

“On the travel stuff, we can book anything. Literally anything. It’s more geared towards premium leisure but I’m really enjoying it. It’s started off well and I’m looking to grow my business over the next year.”