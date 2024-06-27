How the path to Berlin looks for Euro 2024 hopefuls after group stage concludes

The path to the Euro 2024 final in Berlin is now clear for all of the 16 nations remaining in the tournament.

After a tense finish to some of the groups on Wednesday, you can now fill out the next stage of your brackets and figure out some of the likely clashes to come.

The good news for England is that they have landed on what looks to be the easier side of the draw.

Italy, the Netherlands and in-form Austria are all there, but that is still more favourable than the other side, where Germany, Spain, France, Portugal and Belgium are all lumped together.

What are the standout fixtures?

France, many people’s favourites for overall victory, must face neighbours Belgium and their all-star collection of players in Dusseldorf on Monday.

On Saturday evening, hosts Germany face a Denmark side who, although they only just made it through as the second-placed side in Group C, are nevertheless unbeaten after securing three draws.

What is England’s path to the final?

England have avoided what looks to be the harder side of the draw (Bradley Collyer/PA)

England will face Slovakia in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday. If they get through that, next up would be either Switzerland or a rematch of the Euro 2020 final against defending champions Italy.

Reach the semi-finals, and England would face one of Romania, the Netherlands, Austria or Turkey.

Who’s in form?

Spain were the only nation to win all three of their group games at Euro 2024 (Nick Potts/PA)

Spain were the only team to come through the group stages with a perfect record, recording wins over Italy, Croatia and Albania to comfortably top Group B and set up a round-of-16 fixture against surprise package Georgia, a match scheduled for Sunday evening in Cologne.

Austria lost their opening match to France, but only after a tough fight in a 1-0 reverse. Ralf Rangnick’s men followed it up with a convincing 3-1 triumph over Poland and then a 3-2 upset against the Netherlands, emerging as surprise Group D winners to earn a last-16 tie against Turkey in Leipzig on Tuesday.

Who’s struggling?

Gareth Southgate must still find a way to get the best out of his England side (Adam Davy/PA)

England came through as Group C winners but are yet to properly click, scoring only two goals in their three games to date.

Belgium are in a similar position – with top-level players throughout the squad but not yet the performances or the results to match, limping through Group E with a four points, again scoring only two goals, both in a 2-0 win over Romania.

The Netherlands had to come through Group D as one of the best third-placed sides after that loss to Austria.