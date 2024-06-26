Anthony Joshua to fight Daniel Dubois for IBF title vacated by Oleksandr Usyk

Anthony Joshua will fight Daniel Dubois at Wembley on September 21 for the IBF heavyweight belt, following Oleksandr Usyk’s announcement that he will vacate the world title.

Dubois is the IBF’s mandatory challenger and it was announced on Wednesday that he will go up against fellow Briton Joshua after the undisputed world heavyweight champion Usyk confirmed he was giving up the crown.

“Anthony and Daniel, listen. I know the IBF title is important to you. It is my present to you on September 21,” Usyk said in a video posted on social media on Tuesday.

Usyk became the first heavyweight to hold the IBF, WBO, WBA and WBC belts when he defeated Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia last month.

However, the Ukrainian was set to be stripped of the IBF title, with the body stipulating he must face its mandatory challenger Dubois in order to retain it.