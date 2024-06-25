Oleksandr Usyk gifts Anthony Joshua ‘present’ by vacating IBF title

Undisputed world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has confirmed he will vacate his IBF title, clearing the way for Anthony Joshua to fight for it.

Usyk became the first heavyweight to hold the IBF, WBO, WBA and WBC belts when he beat Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia last month.

With the Ukrainian now contracted to a rematch with Fury, he is not in a position to defend the IBF crown against interim champion and mandatory challenger Daniel Dubois.

That means Dubois’ expected fight against Joshua at Wembley in September could now be for the vacant title.

Usyk said in a video posted on social media: “Anthony and Daniel, listen. I know the IBF title is important to you. It is my present to you on September 21.”