Luke Shaw returns to England training ahead of Slovenia match

Luke Shaw returned to England training as all 26 players took part in a session on the eve of the Euro 2024 clash with Slovenia.

Gareth Southgate’s side sit on four points following their opening two fixtures and face Slovenia in Cologne aiming to secure top spot in Group C.

Shaw has not been in action since suffering a hamstring injury playing for Manchester United in February but was a surprise inclusion in Southgate’s squad for the finals.

He has been working on an individual programme in an attempt to get match fit and was out on the grass with his team-mates at Spa & Golf Resort Weimarer Land, England’s training base.

Southgate has some selection headaches for the game in Cologne as he is still attempting to strike the right balance for his team.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has started both games in midfield but has struggled at times, while getting the best out of Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Harry Kane in the same XI is proving problematic.