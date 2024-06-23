What would missing Wimbledon mean for Andy Murray?

Andy Murray’s Wimbledon fate is mired in confusion after he was prematurely ruled out of the tournament.

Murray’s absence from SW19 has not been officially confirmed and confusion reigned after the ATP Tour deleted a post on X saying he would not be playing.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the situation and what missing Wimbledon could mean for the 37-year-old.

What has been reported?

Andy Murray during a press conference after retiring from his second-round match at Queen’s (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Governing body the ATP Tour reported on Sunday afternoon that the 37-year-old is “sadly out of Wimbledon” after undergoing back surgery on Saturday.

However, the post on X was promptly deleted and it later transpired it was posted on the back of a report in the Telegraph, which suggests Murray will be out for six weeks following a procedure on a spinal cyst.

Murray’s camp has not officially confirmed the news and the PA news agency understands the two-time champion will wait to see how his recovery progresses over the next few days before making a decision.

What is the injury?

Murray had back surgery after picking up an injury at Queen’s (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The Scot struggled from the start of his second-round match against Jordan Thompson at Queen’s on Wednesday and pulled out after only five games.

Murray described feeling a weakness in his right leg and losing coordination. He sought on-court treatment after three games but soon decided he could not continue.

A scan showed it was a problem with his back, which required surgery. The exact nature of the procedure, nor the timeframe for recovery, has yet to be confirmed.

Was Murray planning to retire after Wimbledon?

Murray won Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016 (Adam Davy/PA)

Murray said last weekend that Wimbledon or the Olympics would be a fitting place for him to retire this summer.

He has won both tournaments twice, claiming the SW19 crown in 2013 and 2016 and winning back-to-back Olympic golds in 2012 and 2016.

The 37-year-old had never officially put a date on the end of his career, but it seemed highly unlikely he would have competed beyond the Paris Games.

What injuries has Murray had?

Murray’s career has been blighted by injuries.

He has suffered from back problems in the past, having undergone surgery in 2013, while also suffering from soreness in recent weeks.

He had just returned to the tour after almost two months out with an ankle problem.

His career was derailed in 2017 when, while ranked number one in the world, he sustained a hip injury which ultimately led to him having a metal plate inserted.

It allowed him to continue playing but stopped him competing at the top of the game.

When will he retire if he does miss Wimbledon?

The Briton has yet to give up hope of making a farewell appearance at this year’s tournament ahead of a possible retirement after the Olympics. But if he does miss the next few weeks he will have a decision to make.

It is surely out of the question for Murray to continue for another 12 months just to get his Wimbledon swansong, especially with his body now breaking down regularly.

He may opt to hang up his racket off-court in the coming weeks but he still has options if he has his heart set on an on-court farewell.

The US Open, which comes three weeks after the Paris Games, would be an equally fitting location for him, given he won the junior title in 2004 and it was the stage of his maiden grand slam title in 2012.

He may also hope for inclusion in Great Britain’s Davis Cup ties against Finland, Argentina and Canada in Manchester if he is wanting a goodbye on home soil.