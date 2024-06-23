Novak Djokovic arrives at Wimbledon as rehabilitation continues

Novak Djokovic arrived at Wimbledon on Sunday as he continues his recovery from knee surgery.

The 24-time grand slam champion went under the knife on June 5 after suffering a torn meniscus in his right knee during a fourth-round win over Francisco Cerundolo at the French Open.

At the time, it appeared hugely unlikely that Djokovic would be able to play at Wimbledon, with a first Olympic gold medal his biggest goal.

But the Serbian, now ranked third in the world behind Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, has made remarkable progress and could well be in the draw on Friday after all.

That is not yet guaranteed, with Djokovic keen to test himself in practice over the next few days, but a post on the social media site X showed the 37-year-old hitting at the All England Club on Sunday.

Djokovic has won the Wimbledon title seven times, including four in a row prior to last year’s five-set loss to Alcaraz in the final.