McLaren staff member taken to hospital after fire in team hub at Spanish GP

A member of the McLaren team has been hospitalised after a fire broke out in the British Formula One team’s hospitality suite at the Spanish Grand Prix.

The fire started shortly after 12:00 local time with smoke emerging from the building at the Circuit de Catalunya outside of Barcelona.

British driver Lando Norris was among those evacuated from the two-levelled suite which houses the team during a race weekend. The Pirelli and Alpine buildings, which flank McLaren’s hospitality suite, were also ordered out.

A member of McLaren staff has been hospitalised (Philip Duncan/PA)

Emergency services worked for four hours to bring the situation under control with McLaren revealing the fire had been extinguished at 16:10 local time.

A statement from the British team read: “This morning a fire was detected in our trackside team hub.

“The team hub was evacuated of all staff and guests and circuit emergency services attended the scene within minutes. The circuit emergency services and local fire department have since extinguished the fire.

“One McLaren team member has been taken to hospital as a precaution, and all McLaren personnel and guests are accounted for.

The team hub was evacuated ahead of third practice (Philip Duncan/PA)

“We would like to thank all the marshals and emergency services for their quick and professional response. We would also like to thank Formula One, the FIA and our competitors who have offered to help our team and guests this weekend.”

The PA news agency understands four fire marshals were also assessed at the track for smoke inhalation, with two of those then taken to a local hospital for further assessment.

A fire also broke out in the Williams garage at this race in 2012. Sixteen people were injured in the blaze.