Nelly Korda keen to stay positive at PGA Championship despite recent missed cuts

Nelly Korda has shrugged off her recent dip in form as she bids to get back to winning ways at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship this week.

The world number one enjoyed a stunning run of success earlier this year with six victories in the space of seven starts, including a second major title at the Chevron Championship in April.

That run came to an abrupt halt as she missed the cut at last month’s US Women’s Open and she also failed to make the weekend at the LPGA Meijer Classic last week.

She now hopes to put that behind her as she tees it up at the year’s third major at the Sahalee Country Club near Seattle, Washington.

Korda said at a press conference: “You can dwell on the negatives but that’ll never lead you anywhere, so I try to look at the positives.

“I’m going to go through these situations, so many times, where I feel like I’m playing really well, and then I’ll go through a little lull where golf is the hardest thing in my life right now.

“So I feel like that’s what grows myself as a person, and that’s what makes me appreciate the sport so much, and that’s what makes me appreciate the wins and the highs and the good shots, and the crowds out there as well.”

Japan’s Yuka Saso won the US Open Women’s Open after Korda crashed out of contention with a 10-over-par first-round 80.

She is strongly tipped to bounce back but the 25-year-old American is determined not to put any extra pressure on herself as she chases her third major win.

Korda said: “I feel like pressure is privilege, and that’s something that you’re the only one that can control.

“I’m just going to stay in my bubble this week and I’m going to go out and try to execute my shots, be confident in what I have.

“This golf course is already hard enough. If I’m going to put more pressure on myself, then I think it’s just going to make it even harder.”

Korda is hoping to repeat her 2021 triumph in the tournament while China’s Ruoning Yin is the defending champion.