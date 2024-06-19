Andy Murray injured at Queen’s to put possible Wimbledon swansong in doubt

Andy Murray was forced to retire injured from his second-round match in the cinch Championships at Queen’s Club after only five games.

The former world number one was making what is likely to be his farewell appearance at the prestigious pre-Wimbledon tournament.

But, after his very first serve of the match against Australian Jordan Thompson, Murray’s hip and right leg seemed to give way.

The 37-year-old served out the game, virtually on one leg, and after dropping the first two games he held for 1-2.

Andy Murray’s Wimbledon participation is in doubt (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Murray had a medical time-out at the changeover where his right hip, which he had replaced in 2019, and right knee were given vigorous treatment.

The Scot re-emerged for the fourth game, probably in the hope that the problem would loosen up, but he was unable to chase anything out of reach and had to roll in first serves at under 100mph.

The five-time winner at Queen’s, who had looked in pain at times during his first-round win over Alexei Popyrin, on Tuesday evening, eventually shook hands with Thompson at 4-1 behind.

Fitness issues have plagued Murray throughout what is set to be his final year on the Tour and the two-time Wimbledon champion’s swansong at this year’s Championships, which begin in less than a fortnight, must be in serious doubt.