Arda Guler and Mert Muldur score stunners as Turkey beat Georgia

Spectacular strikes from Arda Guler and Mert Muldur helped Turkey launch their Euro 2024 campaign with a thrilling 3-1 win over major tournament debutants Georgia.

Real Madrid forward Guler lit up an engrossing Group F encounter by curling home a stunning 65th-minute effort in Dortmund before Kerem Akturkoglu sealed victory with a breakaway goal at the death.

The 19-year-old Guler’s eye-catching finish came after Muldur’s thumping volley gave Vincenzo Montella’s men a 25th-minute lead, only for Georges Mikautadze to level before the break with a landmark goal for Georgia.

Mert Muldur smashed Turkey ahead in Dortmund (Nick Potts/PA)

Following clashes between rival fans in the stands ahead of kick-off, Turkey’s positive start was almost rewarded when Kaan Ayhan smashed against the inside of the left post with 10 minutes played.

Turkey goalkeeper Mert Gunok produced a fine save to keep out Anzor Mekvabishvili’s deflected effort a minute later before his side deservedly edged ahead.

Ferdi Kadioglu’s cross from the left was only partially cleared by the head of Lasha Dvali and Fenerbahce right-back Muldur emphatically lashed into the top right corner from the edge of the 18-yard box.

VAR denied Montella’s side a quickfire second as Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz was marginally offside when he tapped home after Guler’s cross was helped on by Orkun Kokcu.

Mikautadze quickly capitalised on the let-off by beating Gunok at his near post to equalise following Giorgi Kochorashvili’s centre before volleying narrowly wide at the end of a flowing team move.

Turkey regained the lead when Guler underlined his undoubted potential by unleashing a thunderous finish into the top left corner from 25 yards to delight his country’s boisterous supporters.

Georgia midfielder Kochorashvili hit the crossbar and then fired wide in added time before captain Guram Kashia headed against a post during a frantic finish which concluded with substitute Akturkoglu racing away to give Turkey manager Montella a 50th birthday to remember.