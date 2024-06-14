Conor McGregor’s comeback fight cancelled due to injury

Conor McGregor’s comeback fight has been cancelled due to injury just a fortnight before he was due to face Michael Chandler in Las Vegas.

McGregor has been out since breaking his leg in a July 2021 defeat to Dustin Poirier but was scheduled to top the bill at UFC 303 on June 29.

However, his bout has now been pulled due to an unspecified problem.

“Conor McGregor is out of 303 versus Michael Chandler with an injury,” UFC chief executive Dana White announced in a video posted on X.

Light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira will defend his belt against Jiri Prochazka in the new main event.