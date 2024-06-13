Steve Clarke has a full squad as Scotland train ahead of Euro 2024 opener

Steve Clarke’s squad was all present and correct as they trained in Garmisch-Partenkirchen ahead of the 2024 European Championship opener against Germany on Friday.

The Scots went through final preparations for the Group A game against the host country in Munich at Stadion am Groben with midfielder Ryan Jack, who had missed Tuesday’s session, back among the group.

Also present on the sidelines was striker Lyndon Dykes, wearing a protective boot after being recently ruled out of the tournament with an injury.

Ryan Jack was present for Scotland training on Thursday (Andrew Milligan/PA)

As well as taking on Germany, Scotland also have to negotiate Switzerland and Hungary if they are to qualify out of the group stages of a major finals for the first time.