Wolves sign 20-year-old winger Rodrigo Gomes from Braga

Wolves have signed Portuguese winger Rodrigo Gomes from Braga.

The 20-year-old, who is a Portugal Under-21 international, has penned a five-year deal, with the option of another 12 months at Molineux and joins for a £12.7million fee.

He becomes the second signing of the summer after Wolves turned Tommy Doyle’s loan spell from Manchester City into a permanent one.

Boss Gary O’Neil said: “I’m delighted, especially to get one in so early.

“I think in transfer windows it’s very easy for everything to drag on and get done very late, but from a squad point of view, laying plans for next season, it’s really important.

“The type of player Rodrigo is, he had a fantastic season last season, playing in many different positions and he’s only 20 years old.

“For where we are as a club, he’s the perfect type of signing for us. He’s young and has potential.

O’Neil has given the thumbs up to Wolves’ new signing (Nick Potts/PA)

“He’s not proven at Premier League level yet, but he’s one we definitely know we can get to that level – we can work with him and help him develop, proving himself in the toughest league in the world.

“I’m really looking forward to working with him, he’s a great character – every time I’ve watched him, his enthusiasm and endeavour has drawn my eyes towards him, so I’m really pleased and he’s a really good signing for us.”

Gomes spent last season on loan at Estoril, scoring nine goals and making eight assists in 36 games.