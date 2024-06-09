Leeds Rhinos planning permanent tribute to Rob Burrow at Headingley

Leeds Rhinos intend to form a permanent tribute to Rob Burrow at their Headingley home as they continue to mourn the death of their former player.

Burrow died last Sunday at the age of 41 after a four-and-a-half-year battle with motor neurone disease, during which he helped raise millions of pounds for charity.

Tributes have been paid to the father of three, who won eight Super League titles with the Rhinos, throughout the week, with a minute’s silence held at Saturday’s Challenge Cup final between Wigan and Warrington.

And the club announced on Sunday that they will liaise with Burrow’s family on how to turn shirts and other items which have been left at Headingley into a permanent memorial.

A club statement read: “From Monday morning, 10th June, the club staff will start to lift and store safely the many shirts and mementos that have been left in tribute to Rob from people around the country.

“This is to ensure that they do not get damaged by the weather and the site remains a fitting tribute to Rob. Each will be photographed and put into a book, copies of which will go to the family, one at the stadium and one to be housed in the new Rob Burrow Centre for MND.

Tributes have been left at Headingley following the death of Burrow last Sunday (Danny Lawson/PA)

“The club will make a decision, in conjunction with Rob’s family, how to use the shirts and items to form a permanent tribute at the stadium, most likely somewhere in the South Stand to recall where people came to remember Rob this week.”

Headingley will remain open for the next two weeks for well-wishers to visit and pay their respects, but the club has asked that no more shirts or items are brought to the ground.

Rhinos are also in discussions with the Burrow family over plans for the public to pay tribute during the funeral, which will take place early next month.

The statement continued: “The club are co-ordinating with the Burrow family around the details of Rob’s funeral, which will take place in early July.

“This will be a private event for family and friends however there will be a chance for members of the public to pay tribute to Rob on his final journey, details of this will be published nearer the time.

“The club are also working with Leeds City Council for a larger, civic event following Rob’s funeral that will be streamed for well wishers to watch. Details of this will be announced in due course.”

Rhinos’ next home game against Leigh Leopards on June 21 takes place on Global MND Awareness Day and the club have marked the fixture to be a celebration of Burrow’s life.