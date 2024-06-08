I love everything about it here – Stefan Ortega extends Manchester City stay

Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega feels “motivated and challenged” after signing a one-year contract extension.

The 31-year-old German, who joined the club in 2022, has extended his stay until 2026 after saying the club “provides players with everything we need to be our best”.

Ortega is City’s back-up goalkeeper but injury to Ederson meant he came on against Tottenham, when he denied Son Heung-Min with a fine save late on, featured in their final Premier League match when they won a fourth successive title and made his 20th appearance of the campaign in the FA Cup final defeat to Manchester United.

“I am delighted to be staying at Manchester City for longer,” he said.

“This is a football club that provides players with everything we need to be our best. Every single day I feel motivated and challenged, and I have improved as a goalkeeper since coming here two years ago.

“My family are really settled here in England, I love everything about it here. Signing this deal means I can now focus 100 per cent on next season and beyond.”

City’s director of football Txiki Begiristain said extending Ortega’s stay was an important factor for the club, especially with speculation linking Ederson with a move to Saudi Arabia.

“This is a crucial contract extension for Manchester City,” he said.

“Stefan is the best number two goalkeeper we’ve ever had, providing us with quality, stability and experience.

“He is very skilled and it’s clear that since his arrival here he has contributed significantly to our success.”