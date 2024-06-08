French Open day 14: Iga Swiatek completes Roland Garros ‘three-peat’
Swiatek’s third successive singles success – and fourth in total – came after a dominant display against surprise finalist Jasmine Paolini.
Roland Garros became Poland Garros for the fourth time in five years as Iga Swiatek won another French Open title.
The world number one from Warsaw swept past Italian underdog Jasmine Paolini 6-2 6-1 in 68 minutes for her third consecutive title, and fourth in total.
The 23-year-old is the first woman to do the ‘three-peat’ since Justine Henin in 2007.
Here, the PA media agency looks back at day 14 at the French Open.
Greats assemble
Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova, with nine Roland Garros titles between them, presented the trophies to Paolini and Swiatek.
Brit watch
Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid won the men’s wheelchair doubles title for a fifth successive year. The top seeds beat Japanese duo Takuya Miki and Tokito Oda 6-1 6-4.
Who’s up next?
A new men’s champion will be crowned. Will Carlos Alcaraz, the third seed, win a third grand slam title or fourth seed Alexander Zverev capture his first?