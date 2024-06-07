Coventry full-back Jay Dasilva says making Wales debut ‘an honour’

Jay Dasilva says he is “grateful” to have completed the journey from England youth cap to senior Wales international.

Luton-born Dasilva was capped at every level by England from under-16 to under-21 level before making the switch to Wales.

The 26-year-old Coventry left-back qualifies for Wales through his Pontypridd-born grandmother and made his debut in Thursday’s 0-0 friendly draw with Gibraltar at the Estadio Algarve in Portugal.

Dasilva impressed down the left flank with his energy and was named player of the match on a disappointing evening for Wales against opponents ranked 203 in the world.

“I’m just grateful to be in this position,” said DaSilva, whose brother Cole was capped by England and Wales at age-grade level.

“It’s such an honour to be able to play for your country.

“I made the decision quickly when I was asked. How could you say no?”

“I spoke to my mum and brothers straight after the game.

Jay Dasilva was capped by England at age-grade level from Under-16 to Under-21 (Nick Potts/PA)

“They were watching, they didn’t quite make it out, but they are so proud. It was a great moment to share with them.”

Dasilva was first called up by Wales boss Rob Page in November for the final Euro qualifiers against Armenia and Turkey.

He was also part of the squad in March as Wales beat Finland in the Euro 2024 play-off semi-final before falling at the final qualifying hurdle on a penalty shoot-out to Poland.

“This is my third camp, so I’ve had to be patient to get some minutes,” said Dasilva.

Wales manager Rob Page called up Jay Dasilva for the first time in November (Nick Potts/PA)

“I got the opportunity and hopefully it’s the first of many.

“It’s such an honour to finally make my debut and wear the shirt for the first time. I’ll remember it forever.

“The result wasn’t what we expected and we’re disappointed, but personally I’m buzzing.

“I’ll keep working hard, try to impress and just win more caps.”