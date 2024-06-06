Oleksandr Usyk keen to return to cruiserweight division after Tyson Fury rematch

Oleksandr Usyk is considering a cruiserweight comeback after his rematch with Tyson Fury.

Usyk added Fury’s WBC belt to his WBA, WBO and IBF titles with a split-decision victory in May, which made the Ukrainian the first undisputed world heavyweight champion for almost a quarter of a century.

The 37-year-old is due to face Fury for a second time in Riyadh on December 21.

Oleksandr Usyk saw off Tyson Fury to unify the heavyweight division (Nick Potts/PA)

But Usyk has appeared to rule out a possible trilogy – or indeed a third bout with Anthony Joshua – after indicating his desire to switch divisions.

Speaking on the 3 Knockdown Rule podcast, Usyk said: “I think maybe after the rematch, I am going to go down in weight to cruiserweight. I want more (fights at) cruiserweight.”

Usyk’s manager Egis Klimas said: “Maybe we go back down to cruiserweight. We spoke about it yesterday, to get undisputed for a second time in the cruiserweight division.”

Usyk will face Fury (pictured) for a second time in December (Nick Potts/PA)

Usyk added: “Maybe, it is my plan because when I start to prepare for my training camp (as a heavyweight), I have to eat all the time. For me it’s hard, I don’t like it.”

Usyk became a heavyweight in 2019 after unifying the cruiserweight division.

Prior to his triumph against Fury – which extended his unbeaten record to 22 – Usyk had taken wins in the heavyweight division against Daniel Dubois, Joshua twice, Derek Chisora and Chaz Witherspoon.