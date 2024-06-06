Khaldoon Al Mubarak takes pride in Manchester City’s talent being poached

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak insists Manchester United’s poaching of senior executive Omar Berrada is a source of pride for his club.

United pulled off a coup earlier this year when it was announced Berrada would quit his role as City’s chief football operations officer to take over as chief executive at United this summer.

His departure followed those of Academy director Jason Wilcox – who is also now at United after a spell at Southampton – and coaches Enzo Maresca and Rodolfo Borrell, who are now both managers, last summer.

Manchester United’s incoming chief executive Omar Berrada was a senior figure at City (Mike Egerton/PA)

Asked how he felt about such exits in an interview with the club’s media channels, Khaldoon said: “Frankly? Proud. It tells you we are very good at what we do at every level.

“When you see graduates, be it players at the Academy level, players at the first-team level, leave and go and have successful careers, to coaching staff, medical staff, physios, to senior executives that are being sought after by the best teams in the world, I think, if anything, that’s a testament that we’re on the right track.

“It confirms: A, that we’re doing it right and; B, the people see that we have a system, that we have great leadership, that we have great management, and a system that continues to produce talent at every level in every aspect of the business of football, from coaching to playing to managing.

“When people get an offer of a great job at another club, of course you understand it. It’s natural, people will take other challenges.

“The people that we want to keep, we will do everything we can to keep but, sometimes, we can’t win them all. It’s the natural evolution.”

Former England captain Steph Houghton retired at the end of the season (Martin Rickett/PA)

There has been another notable departure this summer with former England women’s captain Steph Houghton retiring after 10 seasons with the club.

Khaldoon, speaking in his annual end-of-season review, said: “Steph has been a tremendous leader for our club, for the team.

“She’s one of the most decorated players in England and I think nothing but great appreciation towards Steph and her contributions to the club.

“Thank you, Steph, for everything you’ve done for us. You’re a legend, you’re a leader, and as this women’s team and women’s football continues to evolve, I think your role will never be forgotten.

“There’s going to be a special mosaic for Steph in our new women’s team training facility. That will be unveiled soon.”

Khaldoon also touched on the issue of ticket prices. The club caused some consternation among supporters when they announced an increase in season-ticket fees in March despite recording record revenues.

He said: “I recognise some of our fans, obviously, are not satisfied on the pricing side of it. We have to find solutions for them. That is our job. We have to work this out.

“But we also have to grow, and we have to find the right commercial avenues for the club to continue to grow and to generate revenue, which inevitably then comes back to support the team and support the success that you’ve seen and that you will continue to see.”