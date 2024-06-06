French Open day 12: Coco Gauff fumes at umpire as Iga Swiatek reaches semi-final
Coco Gauff told a chair umpire she “should be ashamed” as the American lost to Iga Swiatek in the French Open semi-final.
World number one Swiatek will face 28-year-old Italian Jasmine Paolini, who shattered the teenage dreams of Mirra Andreeva 6-3 6-1.
Here, the PA news agency looks back at day 12 at Roland Garros.
Picture of the day
Quote of the day
Stat of the day
Paolini’s match with Andreeva was the biggest age gap between two women in a Roland Garros semi-final since Chris Evert, at 30, defeated 15-year-old Gabriela Sabatini in 1985.
Briton watch
Neal Skupski came up short in his bid for French Open success in the mixed doubles final. The 34-year-old and American partner Desirae Krawczyk were beaten 6-4 7-5 by Germany’s Laura Siegemund and Edouard Roger-Vasselin of France. There was further British disappointment in the men’s wheelchair singles as top seed Alfie Hewett was beaten 7-5 6-7 (1) 6-2 in the semi-final by Argentinian Gustavo Fernandez.
Fallen seeds
Who’s up next?
The box-office semi-final between young guns Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner is first up, followed by Alexander Zverev’s showdown with two-time runner-up Casper Ruud.