French Open day 12: Coco Gauff fumes at umpire as Iga Swiatek reaches semi-final

Coco Gauff told a chair umpire she “should be ashamed” as the American lost to Iga Swiatek in the French Open semi-final.

World number one Swiatek will face 28-year-old Italian Jasmine Paolini, who shattered the teenage dreams of Mirra Andreeva 6-3 6-1.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day 12 at Roland Garros.

Picture of the day

Jasmine Paolini and the smile that says ‘I’m in the final’ (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

Quote of the day

Stat of the day

Paolini’s match with Andreeva was the biggest age gap between two women in a Roland Garros semi-final since Chris Evert, at 30, defeated 15-year-old Gabriela Sabatini in 1985.

Briton watch

Neal Skupski came up short in his bid for French Open success in the mixed doubles final. The 34-year-old and American partner Desirae Krawczyk were beaten 6-4 7-5 by Germany’s Laura Siegemund and Edouard Roger-Vasselin of France. There was further British disappointment in the men’s wheelchair singles as top seed Alfie Hewett was beaten 7-5 6-7 (1) 6-2 in the semi-final by Argentinian Gustavo Fernandez.

Fallen seeds

Third seed Coco Gauff bowed out (Thibault Camus/AP)

Who’s up next?

The box-office semi-final between young guns Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner is first up, followed by Alexander Zverev’s showdown with two-time runner-up Casper Ruud.