Novak Djokovic set for knee surgery which will rule him out of Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic is to undergo knee surgery in Paris which will rule him out of Wimbledon, according to reports in France.

The 24-time grand slam champion suffered a knee injury during his five-set win over Francisco Cerundolo in the French Open fourth round on Monday.

Djokovic underwent an MRI scan on Tuesday which revealed a torn medial meniscus in his right knee and forced him to withdraw from the tournament.

L’Equipe report that Djokovic will have surgery on Wednesday which would make his participation at Wimbledon, which begins on July 1, virtually impossible.

But the 37-year-old could be fit in time for the Paris Olympics, with the tennis event also being played at Roland Garros.

Djokovic won an Olympic bronze medal in 2008 and has made no secret of his desire to add a gold medal to his glittering career record.

The seven-time Wimbledon winner gave no hints of a recovery period in an statement on Tuesday afternoon.

Novak Djokovic was injured against Franciso Cerundolo (Jean-Francois Badias/AP

He said: “I am really sad to announce that I have to withdraw from Roland Garros.

“I played with my heart and gave my all in yesterday’s match and unfortunately, due to a medial meniscus tear in my right knee, my team and I had to make a tough decision after careful consideration and consultation.”

The Serbian’s withdrawal from Roland Garros not only cost him the chance to defend his title but also the world number one ranking, with Italian Jannik Sinner to rise to top spot on Monday.

Djokovic was due to play Norwegian seventh seed Casper Ruud, who is now straight through to the semi-finals.