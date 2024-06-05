French Open day 11: Teenager Mirra Andreeva reaches first grand slam semi-final

There were teenage kicks at the French Open as 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva reached a first grand slam semi-final, where she will meet another first-timer, Italy’s Jasmine Paolini.

Alexander Zverev reached his fourth semi-final in four years after a late-night win over Alex De Minaur.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day 11 at Roland Garros.

Picture of the day

Alexander Zverev goes airborne (Thibault Camus/AP)

Match of the day

Andreeva beat an ailing Aryna Sabalenka to reach the last four. The Russian edged out world number two Sabalenka, who was struggling through illness, 6-7 (5) 6-4 6-4 in two hours and 29 brutal minutes.

Stat of the day

Andreeva is the youngest Roland Garros semi-finalist since Martina Hingis in 1997.

Quote of the day

Pup stops play

Is it Sue Barker? Spaniel Medvedev? Or Andre Wagassi?

Brit watch

Joe Salisbury’s tournament came to an end at the quarter-final stage in the men’s doubles. Salisbury and American partner Rajeev Ram lost to Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori, But Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk of the USA reached the mixed doubles final after beating Jan Zielinski and Hsieh Su-wei in a match tie-break.

Fallen seeds

Men: Alex De Minaur (11).

Women: Aryna Sabalenka (2), Elena Rybakina (4).

Who’s up next?

Defending champion Iga Swiatek meets third seed Coco Gauff in a heavyweight first semi-final, before surprise packages Mirra Andreeva and Jasmine Paolini contest the second. Britain’s Neal Skupski also plays alongside Desirae Krawczyk in the mixed doubles final against Germany’s Laura Siegemund and Edouard Roger-Vasselin of France.