Rugby union and league unite to pay tribute to Rob Burrow
The Leeds Rhinos great died at the age of 41.
English rugby union will unite with the Rugby Football League and pay tribute to Rob Burrow with a round of applause in the seventh minute of Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership final.
Premiership Rugby confirmed the tribute, which will take place during the sold-out Twickenham encounter between Northampton and Bath.
“Rob was truly inspirational,” Premiership Rugby said.
“As he said: ‘In a world full of adversity we must still dare to dream’.”
Burrow’s rugby league legacy will be the focal point of Saturday’s Challenge Cup final day at Wembley – the men’s showpiece kicks off at the same time as the Premiership final – with a series of tributes lined up in his honour.
The Leeds Rhinos great, who won the Challenge Cup twice during a glittering playing career, died at the age of 41 on Sunday, after a four-and-a-half year battle with Motor Neurone Disease.
A minute’s silence will be staged prior to both the men’s final between Wigan and Warrington, and the women’s final, which sees Leeds meeting St Helens.
And a minute’s applause will also take place in the seventh minute of each match – Burrow wore the number seven shirt for Leeds – as well as the schools and 1895 Cup finals.