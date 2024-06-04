Manchester United star Casemiro joins board of directors at ambitious Marbella

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has joined the board of directors at Marbella after becoming a stakeholder in the Spanish fourth-tier club.

Marbella have announced the 32-year-old Brazilian’s “incorporation into the club’s shareholding structure” on social media.

The club said: “The enthusiasm and commitment that Casemiro shows with the Marbella project is evident with his incorporation into the club’s shareholding structure.

“The confirmation of Casemiro as a new member of the board of directors is an historic opportunity for the club to continue projecting its institutional and sporting strategy in elite football.”

Casemiro added: “It is an honour for me to join Marbella because my greatest motivation is the spectacular growth possibilities of the club.

“Without a doubt, together we will dream big to take Marbella to the top, but now we have to enjoy our wonderful promotion.”

Casemiro’s future at United is uncertain following a disappointing season at Old Trafford and, after missing the recent FA Cup win against Manchester City due to injury, he has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro-League.