Jannik Sinner becomes world number one and reaches French Open semi-finals
Djokovic’s departure from the French Open due to injury means Sinner will rise above the Serbian to the top of the rankings on Monday.
Jannik Sinner became world number one without knowing it as he reached the semi-finals of the French Open for the first time.
While the Italian was beating Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets, Novak Djokovic withdrew from the tournament with a knee injury.
Djokovic’s departure means Sinner will rise above the Serbian to the top of the rankings when they are updated on Monday.
The 22-year-old, who is the first man from Italy to be world number one, sank Bulgarian veteran Dimitrov 6-2 6-4 7-6 (3).
“First of all it’s every player’s dream to be number one in the world,” he said.
“But in the other way to see Novak retiring for everyone is disappointing, so I wish him a speedy recovery.
“My performance was very solid, especially the first two sets. I’m very happy how I reacted later and happy to be in the semis.
“It’s going to be a huge pleasure to step once again on this court.”