Kylian Mbappe says Real Madrid move will be announced ‘tonight’

Kylian Mbappe has revealed to French President Emmanuel Macron that his move to Real Madrid from Paris St Germain will be announced on Monday night.

The France forward was training with the national team ahead of this summer’s European Championship when he made the revelation.

He was captured on video by French broadcaster RMC Sport discussing his impending move to the newly-crowned Champions League winners.

When asked by Macron when the deal would be announced, Mbappe responded: “Tonight, tonight.”