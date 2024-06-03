Elliot Daly misses England tour but Tom Curry named in 33-man training squad

Elliot Daly will miss England’s summer tour to Japan and New Zealand but Tom Curry could be involved following his selection in Steve Borthwick’s latest training squad.

Daly has been left out of the 33-man group that will gather for this week’s four-day camp in Surrey due to the forthcoming birth of his first child.

The versatile Saracens back, who covers wing, outside centre and full-back, started four of this year’s Six Nations matches and was picked on the bench for the fifth against Ireland.

Daly joins fellow England regulars Ellis Genge and Ollie Chessum in sitting out the tour after the forwards were ruled out by respective calf and shoulder injuries.

Potentially off-setting their loss is Curry’s successful comeback for Sale in Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership play-off defeat at Bath, in which he played 34 minutes in a high-impact cameo off the bench.

It was his first appearance since helping England topple Argentina to finish third at last autumn’s World Cup, his season interrupted by a career-threatening hip injury.

Curry, primarily a flanker but also an option at number eight, is one of Borthwick’s most influential players and the head coach has named him in his training squad at the first available opportunity.

The final touring party is announced next Monday, giving the explosive 25-year-old back row this camp to persuade Borthwick he is ready to take on the All Blacks, despite the lengthy lay-off.

He is joined in the 33 by twin brother Ben as one of seven Sale players to be picked in the wake of their elimination from Premiership title contention.

Curry (left) made a successful comeback for Sale in Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership play-off defeat at Bath (Ben Whitley/PA)

England captain Jamie George heads a contingent of six Saracens forwards, while veteran props Joe Marler and Dan Cole are included after missing the first camp of the summer last week.

Players from Premiership finalists Northampton and Bath will come into contention once the club season concludes at Twickenham on Saturday.

England face Japan in Tokyo on June 22 before clashing with New Zealand on July 6 and 13.