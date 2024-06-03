A look at how four Euro 2024 hopefuls fared in England’s win over Bosnia

England’s build-up to the European Championship got off to the perfect start with a 3-0 win in their friendly against Bosnia at St James’ Park.

Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at the performances of some of the players who are hoping to earn spots in Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad for the Euros, which begin in just under two weeks.

Cole Palmer

The 22-year-old has been a crucial player for Chelsea this season and is quickly making a case to play a big part at the Euros. Palmer grew into the game and threatened alongside Jarrod Bowen at the beginning of the second half, with the two linking up well on the right of the box. He found the breakthrough for England, sending a cool penalty into the bottom corner.

Eberechi Eze

Looked incredibly confident playing on the left of England’s forward line. The Crystal Palace player provided important bursts of energy going down the flank and got into some good positions with some mazy runs.

Conor Gallagher

An assured performance from the Chelsea midfielder in the centre of the park. Gallagher kept the tempo ticking and became slightly more involved with England’s attack in the second half. He made some good passes and had an effort saved in the second half.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

An impressive display from the Liverpool right-back in his audition for a spot in the midfield for England. He hit some brilliant passes throughout the game, including some pin-point cross-field balls. Alexander-Arnold switched back to his native right-back to finish the game and was rewarded with a goal in the 85th minute with a low finish into the bottom corner.