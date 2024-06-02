Japan’s Yuka Saso overturns three-shot deficit to win her second US Open title

Japan’s Yuka Saso overcame an early four-putt to overturn a three-shot deficit and win her second US Open title on a dramatic final day at Lancaster Country Club.

Minjee Lee, Wichanee Meechai and Andrea Lee shared the lead heading into the final round and Saso’s chances of catching them took a massive blow when she followed a birdie on the second by four-putting the sixth for a double bogey.

However, Saso steadied the ship with five straight pars before making birdies on the 12th, 13th, 15th and 16th to effectively seal victory.

A closing 68 gave the 22-year-old a winning total of four under par, three shots clear of compatriot Hinako Shibuno.

They were the only two players to finish under par as Andrea Lee struggled to a closing 75 to share third place with fellow American Ally Ewing on level par, Ewing surging through the field with a 66.

Meechai fared even worse with a closing 77 and Minjee Lee limped home in 41 for a final round of 78. Saso is the third player in history after Se Ri Pak and In Gee Chun to make major championships their first two LPGA Tour titles.

Yuka Saso holds the trophy after winning the US Women’s Open for the second time (Matt Rourke/AP)

“It feels great,” Saso said. “Winning in 2021 I represented the Philippines. I feel like I was able to give back to my mom. This year I was able to represent Japan, and I think I was able to give back to my dad. I’m very happy that I was able to do it.

“It’s just a wonderful feeling that I was able to give back to my parents in the same way.

“Since 2021 I haven’t won. I think it just makes it special after a long wait and I wasn’t expecting to win the US Women’s Open, the same as last time.

“I think I really wanted it, as well. Not just to get a second win but also to prove something to myself. I haven’t won in two and a half or three years. I definitely had a little doubt if I can win again or if I won’t win again.

“But I was able to prove a little bit something to myself.”