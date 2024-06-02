Harry Kane trains with England as he bids to return to fitness after back issue

England skipper Harry Kane continued to work his way back towards full fitness as Gareth Southgate and his players stepped up their preparations for Euro 2024.

The 30-year-old Bayern Munich striker was among 26 players who trained at Middlesbrough’s Rockliffe Park headquarters on Sunday ahead of Monday night’s friendly clash with Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Kane missed the final two games of his club’s season with a back injury sustained in the Champions League semi-final second-leg defeat by Real Madrid.

Manchester United defenders Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw, who have been struggling with muscle problems, and Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon, who has an ankle issue, worked on individual training plans.

Kobbie Mainoo, Kyle Walker and Phil Foden will join up with the squad next week, while Champions League winner Jude Bellingham will follow ahead of Friday’s friendly against Iceland.