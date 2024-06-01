Jonny Bairstow wants to be ‘part of winning another World Cup for England’

Jonny Bairstow is eager to make up for lost time and play his part in a successful defence of England’s T20 World Cup title.

Bairstow missed out when England triumphed in the last edition of this tournament at the end of 2022 after he broke his left leg in three places months earlier.

A painful recovery ensued before the 34-year-old returned to international cricket, but he was unable to help England produce a strong defence of their 50-over World Cup crown in India.

England bowed out in the group stage after they lost six of their first seven matches, which led to heightened scrutiny over the positions of captain Jos Buttler and head coach Matthew Mott.

Both remained in post and a seven-wicket win at the Kia Oval on Thursday night clinched a 2-0 T20 series victory over Pakistan to provide the holders with much-needed momentum ahead of this month’s World Cup in the West Indies and United States.

“Completely different format. Different conditions, different group. So yeah, we’re going to the T20 World Cup very hopeful of putting on a good performance,” Bairstow insisted.

“Look, I missed out with an injury. It’s part and parcel of life. But yeah, we want to go out there and retain the World Cup.

“I want to be a part of winning another World Cup for England. It’s a special time to be playing with the lads and to go out to the West Indies is great fun.”

Washouts in Leeds and Cardiff hampered England’s preparations before they jetted out to the Caribbean on Friday, but there were positives to take from emphatic wins at Edgbaston and The Oval.

Jofra Archer marked his eagerly-anticipated comeback with fine displays and combined impressively with Mark Wood on Thursday, while England’s spin attack looked in fine fettle and Buttler was in the runs in both fixtures.

Another tick on the list was Bairstow’s explosive unbeaten 28 in south London, where he plundered three maximums to continue his return to form after an initially difficult Indian Premier League was turned around with a masterful 108 not out for Punjab Kings against Kolkata Knight Riders in April.

Bairstow added: “It’s important to get into the rhythm of finishing games off. Harry (Brook) and I are batting four and five at the moment and we want to see games through until the end.

“It’s about carrying on with the style that we want to keep playing in. We took the right options and it worked out.

“I was happy with the IPL. It was a good experience playing against world-class players all the time and you’re under pressure all the time to perform.

“And that’s how you want to play your cricket because when the pressure overs are on, you’re able to go back to those days when you might have got 20 off 15 but you got over the line, or you’re playing against Jasprit Bumrah or the guys that we’re going to come up against the World Cup.

“It’s then about going back on those experiences, which hopefully carry you over the line.”