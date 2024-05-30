Matthew Hudson-Smith sets new European record in 400m at Oslo

Matthew Hudson-Smith set a new European 400 metres record with a storming season-opening run at the Diamond League meeting in Oslo.

The 29-year-old Briton surged clear to win in 44.07 seconds, breaking his own European best of 44.26 set at the World Championships in Budapest last August.

On that occasion Hudson-Smith led until the closing stages but was unable to hold off Jamaican Antonio Watson.

Nine months on from that painful defeat Hudson-Smith, who was running with his name upside down on his vest, surged out of the blocks at the Bislett Games and powered on in the final straight to win by more than half a second.

Grenada’s Kirani James, the former world and Olympic champion, was second in 44.58 with American Vernon Norwood third in 44.68.

Laviai Nielsen and Victoria Ohuruogu finished seventh and eighth respectively in the women’s 400m as Marileidy Paulino made it three wins from three Diamond League meetings this year.

Daryll Neita ran a season-best 22.50 to finish third in the women’s 200m behind American Brittany Brown (22.32) and Ivory Coast’s Marie-Josee Ta Lou-Smith (22.36).

Para athlete Zachary Shaw was second in his 100m event behind Norway’s Salum Kashafali.