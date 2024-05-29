Sonia Bompastor keen to continue Emma Hayes’ fine work at Chelsea

New Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor is aiming to continue the “legacy” of former boss Emma Hayes after being announced as her successor.

Hayes left the Blues at the end of last season, delivering a fifth consecutive Women’s Super League title on the final day of the campaign.

She has now taken up the role of head coach of the United States national team, having won 14 major trophies during an era-defining tenure in west London.

Bompastor will leave her position at Lyon to replace Hayes and is keen to keep the silverware coming.

“I am incredibly grateful to join Chelsea Football Club as the head coach of the women’s team,” she said.

“It is an institution in English football. I will give my all to this new project to meet the ambitions of the club, the staff and the players.

“I hope to live up to Emma’s legacy and continue the work that has been done in recent years. Let the adventure begin.”

Bompastor, 43, has signed a four-year deal at Chelsea and will take the reins on July 1.

Like Hayes, she has a wealth of trophy-winning experience after guiding Lyon to seven honours in her three years at the helm and her last match in charge was a 2-0 defeat to Barcelona in the Women’s Champions League final last week.

Paul Green, the general manager of Chelsea’s women’s set-up, hailed those achievements as the perfect resume for former France international Bompastor to land the role.

“The sporting directors and I conducted a thorough and considered recruitment process to identify Emma’s successor,” he said.

“Sonia’s vision, coaching philosophy and winning mentality made her the outstanding candidate.

“She is a world-class coach with a proven track record of success on the biggest stages that will instantly command respect from the dressing room.”

Bompastor’s appointment came on the same day Chelsea announced their plans for the “strategic growth” of their women’s team.

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes won 14 trophies at the club (Martin Rickett/PA)

“We are excited to unveil our long-term strategic plan to accelerate the growth of Chelsea Women and cement our position as a leading force within the Barclays Women’s Super League (WSL) and the global football community,” a club statement read.

“Women’s football in England is currently undergoing an unprecedented period of growth and change. With the Football Association and professional clubs reaching an agreement to create a new and independent company to run the WSL and Championship from next season, we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to support the acceleration of this growth to a scale not seen since the Premier League was formed in 1992.

“In advance of next season, Chelsea Women will be repositioned so that it sits alongside, rather than beneath, the men’s team in a move that heralds a new era for the club.

“Chelsea Women will therefore have dedicated resources, management and commercial leadership, which will be focussed solely on the growth and success of the women’s team.

“This new approach will enable Chelsea Women to harness the full potential of the opportunity for women’s football, amplifying our commitment to excellence both on and off the pitch.”