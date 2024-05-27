Unai Emery signs new five-year contract at Aston Villa

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has signed a new five-year contract, the Premier League club have announced.

The Spaniard has been rewarded after guiding Villa to a fourth-placed finish and Champions League qualification last season.

Emery has transformed Villa’s fortunes since taking charge in October 2022 with the club just three points above the relegation zone.

Villa chairman Nassef Sawiris said: “We are building something special here at Aston Villa with Unai at its core and we are delighted that he has signed a new deal with the club until 2029.

“As we move into our historic, 150th anniversary year, there is a lot to look forward to with Unai at the helm.”