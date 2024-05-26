Sergio Perez walks away from horror crash on opening lap of Monaco Grand Prix

Sergio Perez walked away unharmed from a staggering crash on the opening lap of the Monaco Grand Prix.

The 78-lap race was immediately red flagged after Perez’s Red Bull hit the barrier as the field made their way up the hill from Sainte Devote.

The Red Bull was destroyed on impact with all but one of the Mexican’s four wheels ripping off his car.

Perez, who started 16th, walked way from the high-speed crash with debris scattered across the street track.

The Mexican driver was sent into the wall after Kevin Magnussen’s front-left wheel made contract with the rear-right of Perez’s Red Bull.

Magnussen’s Haas team-mate was also taken out in the collision. “That was unnecessary,” said the German driver.