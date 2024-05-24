Kyle Abbott makes Hampshire history as he punishes leaders Surrey

Kyle Abbott punished Vitality County Championship leaders Surrey as he took five for 25 to claim Hampshire history on the opening day of their match at Utilita Bowl.

Surrey were bowled out for 127 in large part because of the efforts of Abbott, who moved on to 188 wickets on his home ground, eclipsing the previous record of 186 held by Dimi Mascarenhas.

With the visitors on the ropes, Hampshire reached the close on 102 for one with Fletcha Middleton making 35 and Toby Albert unbeaten on 34.

Ben Stokes took four wickets as Durham restricted Somerset to 171 all out before David Bedingham’s unbeaten century helped them take a first-innings lead at an overcast Seat Unique Riverside.

Somerset were able to land some blows before the finish as Jake Ball took three late wickets to leave Durham on 177 for six.

Migael Pretorius made his second 50 of the season for Somerset but had to be replaced by Ball due to a concussion.

Essex made it to 287 for four at the end of day one of their match with Kent at Canterbury, powered by an opening stand of 146 from Dean Elgar and Nick Browne.

Joey Evison took two for 38 but it was a largely frustrating day for Kent, who saw Wes Agar injure his shoulder to add to their problems in attack, and who missed an early opportunity to remove Browne before he went on to make 65.

When Matt Critchley was trapped lbw for 13, Essex were on 224 for four, but Jordan Cox and Michael Pepper were unbeaten on 51 and 35 respectively at the close.

Rock-bottom Lancashire got off to a good start against Warwickshire on a rain-hit day at Old Trafford as Tom Bailey took three wickets to restrict the visitors to 89 for three from 39 overs.

Bailey dismissed Rob Yates, Will Rhodes and Ed Barnard either side of tea to finish the day with figures of three for 25.

There was no play at New Road as Worcestershire suffered a frustrating return home in their match against Nottinghamshire.

In Division Two, leaders Sussex reached the close on 295 for four against second-placed Middlesex as Cheteshwar Pujara ended the opening day unbeaten on 91.

John Simpson contributed an unbeaten 71 on his return to the county where he spent 15 seasons.

Ethan Bamber took two for 81, but Middlesex were left to wonder if their decision to bowl was a wise one.

A career-best 186 not out from Matt Lamb left Derbyshire in a strong position after the opening day of their match with Gloucestershire as they reached the close on 434 for five.

Lamb reached his score off just 228 balls, hitting 28 fours and a six and sharing in a fourth-wicket stand of 227 in 52.4 overs with Brooke Guest, who fell five short of a century.

Beau Webster took three for 82 but it was a tough day for a Gloucestershire attack hampered by mistakes in the field.

Adam Lyth marked his 200th Championship match for Yorkshire with his third century of the season as they closed on 312 for seven against Northamptonshire at Wantage Road.

Lyth made 109 off 205 balls for his 34th first-class century while Shan Masood added 60 against a Northants attack who failed to capitalise on their decision to put Yorkshire in to bat until a late flurry of wickets.

Luke Procter and Siddarth Kaul made the breakthroughs as Yorkshire lost five wickets for 52 before the close.

Glamorgan punished some indifferent Leicestershire bowling to end day one on 352 for eight at Leicester.

Eddie Byrom made 86 and Kiran Carlson 80 but there was some afternoon joy for the hosts as Glamorgan drifted from 190 for two to 277 for seven before Sam Northeast added some stability.