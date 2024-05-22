Jodie Burrage to miss French Open and faces fight to be fit for Wimbledon

British number three Jodie Burrage will miss the French Open after she suffered more injury disappointment.

Burrage has endured an injury-hit 2024 and has not played since she had wrist surgery in March following a issue in San Diego weeks earlier.

The world number 111 had completed her recovery and was set to try and qualify for the main draw at Roland Garros but rolled her ankle on Tuesday and will miss the second major of the year.

A bigger concern for the 24-year-old is the prospect of being absent for Wimbledon, which starts on July 1.

“Yesterday I fell and rolled my ankle whilst playing points on the clay prepping for Roland Garros,” Burrage said on Instagram.

“With how it is right now I’ve had to withdraw from next week. I won’t know the extent of the damage till I get further scans in the next few days.

“After everything with my wrist and how well my recovery has gone, it’s hard to get my head around what’s happened. Praying for good news in the next few days.”

Burrage had started the new season strongly with a maiden main-draw appearance at the Australian Open but now faces a race against time to play in SW19.