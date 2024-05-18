The key games which helped Chelsea to the WSL title

Chelsea are Women’s Super League champions for a fifth straight season after turning up the dial at the business end to get it done in Emma Hayes’ last game in charge.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at the five biggest matches of the Blues’ season.

October 8, 2023: Manchester City 1 – 1 Chelsea

Guro Reiten scored a vital goal early in the season (Bradley Collyer/PA)

This first meeting between Sunday’s last remaining title rivals was one characterised by controversy after Alex Greenwood was sent off with a second yellow for time-wasting before a free kick in the 38th minute of the draw.

City had taken the lead through Chloe Kelly in the seventh minute and had preserved their advantage even after Lauren Hemp was sent off for an 81st-minute foul on Lauren James, but the points were split after Guro Reiten found the back of the net in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

January 21, 2024 : Chelsea 3 – 1 Manchester United



Chelsea were dealt a huge blow when Sam Kerr suffered a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury during a warm weather training camp in January.

While Hayes’ squad depth has always been one of her side’s biggest strengths, the striker’s significance – particularly in big games – could not be diminished as the Blues boss looked to Lauren James to step up.

The England attacker answered the call emphatically, netting a hat-trick in Chelsea’s first league game of the new year.

May 5, 2024: Chelsea 8 – 0 Bristol City

Chelsea’s Aggie Beever-Jones scored their eighth against Bristol City (Adam Davy/PA)

Chelsea started May with a 4-3 loss to Liverpool, after which Hayes said she “didn’t think the title will be heading to [Chelsea] this year” after the Blues found themselves looking up at what seemed to be an insurmountable goal difference.

The soon-to-be US women’s boss changed her tune after her side’s 8-0 thumping of the relegated Robins in her last game at Kingsmeadow, telling the assembled crowd: “Let me be clear. It’s not f*****g over. There’s no time for sentimentality. All work drinks are cancelled. There’s a title to be won.”

May 15, 2024: Tottenham 1 – 0 Chelsea

The Blues moved back on top of the Women’s Super League table on Wednesday night at Brisbane Road, where Maika Hamano’s goal made the difference.

The Japan international’s strike ensured Chelsea were level with Manchester City with 52 points setting up a title-deciding final day of the season with a two-goal advantage in the difference column.

May 18, 2024: Manchester United 0- 6 Chelsea

Emma Hayes celebrated a huge performance at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

Those hoping for a dramatic final day found any hopes snuffed out effectively inside the first 90 seconds. Mayra Ramirez headed Chelsea into an early lead and Johanna Rytting Kaneryd made it two inside eight minutes.

Further strikes from Sjoeke Nusken and Ramirez followed before the break and Melanie Leupolz added a fifth two minutes after it. Fran Kirby, who is leaving Chelsea this summer as their all-time top scorer, then added a fitting and emotional sixth.